Amazon has come a long way in the world of entertainment by churning out some quality content. Earlier, its streaming service used to face criticism for providing an average content in comparison to Netflix. But now, the scene has totally changed. And now, seems like the company is set to take a huge step forward by signing a billion-dollar deal with MGM, popularly known as the presenter of Tom & Jerry.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) is a media company, which has produced and distributed amazing content over the decades. The company presented Tom & Jerry from the 1940s to the 1960s. Not just that, it has around 4,000 titles in its kitty including biggies like James Bond, Hobbit, Rocky/Creed, RoboCop and Pink Panther franchises. Unscripted shows include The Voice, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Hills and many more.

Advertisement

As MGM has one of the most premium content libraries, Amazon is eager to crack a deal. Reportedly, as much as $9 billion for the acquisition of the studio.

Meanwhile, back in India, the failure of Laxmii, Amazon Prime Video has taken strict steps to ensure the content that will be streamed is of good quality. Even a biggie like Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 was watched by the in-house team before making it live. Not just Amazon but even other OTT services are watching the content before buying it.

“The giants are also exploring the possibilities to rework on contracts of other acquisitions, however, given that the dotted lines have already been signed, the chances to reduce the amount based on content is bleak. But the OTT players have realized the intent of Bollywood to make OTT their dumping yard and hence, they would buy a film only on the merit of content and not the face value. Going forward, there lies no scope of being taken for a ride,” a source close to Bollywood Hungama stated.

Must Read: Nick Jonas Hospitalised After Getting Injured On The Sets Of The Voice?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube