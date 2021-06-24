It is just a few more days and the Fast & Furious 9 will hit the big screens soon. While Dom is back with his team to enthral us all with the maximum speed, there are a few new entries too. Now it is no secret that John Cena is also a part of the clan this time but on the opposite side. But did you ever think what kept him away from the franchise for all these years?

If you are late to the party, John is now a part of the Fast & Furious family and plays the antagonist in the film. The former WWE star plays Jakob Toretto, the long-lost brother of Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto. He has now decided to open up on what kept him away from the world of F&F so long and where was Jokob missing for the last 8 films. Read on to know everything you should and also what Cena has to say about the same.

When asked about addressing the multiple questions Jakob Toretto is riding within Fast & Furious 9, John Cena says, “First and foremost, how, how does this happened? Why are we finding out about it now? What’s the importance of this character? What would make you make such a bold decision to attach the name Toretto to a character that’s invited in the ninth instalment? Why haven’t you looked at this before? All of these questions that are answered in F9 are the general legitimate questions that not only I had, but Justin [Lin] and Vin had as well.”

“The cool thing is you’re talking to two of the deepest mythology geeks on Fast and Furious about these questions and they give you these really detailed answers that you’re like, ‘Yeah. Okay. All right. I now have direction. I can move forth and perform.’ It was actually really fun to talk about because you don’t have to create Jakob from scratch because his last name is Toretto, but you can explore an infinite amount of story points,” John Cena explained.

John goes on to break down how the Fast & Furious universe has adapted to that. He said, “I like that the Fast universe has already adopted that, so we didn’t have to waste that line because I think what F9 does great as it evolves, finally, it’s taken the grace to be able to genuinely wink in the camera and reward its audience for all the years of being like, ‘You’ve given us the ability to be superheroes without capes,’ and it’s starting to encourage that we’re all in on it and we’re all enjoying it together.”

John Cena added, “But I think in the introduction of a character so pivotal and so dramatic, I think one of those lines might have… It just probably wasn’t the right place for it, so I’m glad that the F9 and the Fast universe has come up with that on their own because we didn’t need to say it,” Cena added.

