Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Fear of Telling Her Dad She's a Victim of a 'Sex Crime' After Photo Leak

Jennifer Lawrence was terrified of losing her career and telling her dad that she was a ‘sex crime’ victim after her private photo leak.

In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence was at the peak of her career, riding the wave of success from her roles in The Hunger Games franchise and her Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook. While she became a household name, in the same year, she faced a profoundly personal violation when her private iCloud photos were hacked and leaked online, exposing her intimate images without her consent.

While the actress publicly condemned the leak as a “sex crime” and refused to apologize for the photos, she once admitted to being afraid to tell about the incident to her dad.

Jennifer Lawrence Break Photos Leak News To Her Dad

In a throwback interview, the Marvel actress addressed the photo leak incident and admitted that she was terrified of losing her career.

She said, it’s what I was made to do, and it’s the only thing I’m truly good at. But that doesn’t mean I deserve to live in fear.” Jennifer Lawrence confessed that more than losing her career, the thought of breaking the news to her dad was terrifying.

Fortunately, when Lawrence called her dad, he played golf and was in a good mood.

Why Did Jennifer Lawrence Never Take Legal Action?

After the photo leak violated her privacy, Lawrence decided not to take legal action. She explained that suing Apple will not help as the photos from the internet will still be there. She said, “It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime. It is a sexual violation.”

Surprisingly, the leak of her private photos didn’t ruin her career. Just months after the incident, she became one of the highest-paid actresses and starred in multiple hit films.

