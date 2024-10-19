What Happened When George Clooney Played a Prank on Brad Pitt That Went Too Far?

When it comes to Hollywood shenanigans, George Clooney takes the cake. Being a multi-talented, Academy Award-winning actor doesn’t mean you have to leave childish pranks behind, and Clooney has solidified his status as one of the industry’s most notorious pranksters. But what happens when his antics go a bit too far? Ask Brad Pitt, who has become a favorite target in Clooney’s comedic crosshairs.

The prank war kicked off during the filming of Ocean’s Twelve. Clooney, known for his quick wit, was receiving Pitt’s retaliatory tactics after striking the first blow. With a flair for the dramatic, Pitt sent a memo to his neighbors on Lake Como, insisting they only refer to him as his character, Danny Ocean. The kicker? He requested that no one look him in the eye during filming.

But Clooney wasn’t about to let that slide. His response was as over-the-top as Pitt’s demands. Matt Damon chimed in, recalling, “It was the maddest I’ve ever seen him,” as Clooney slapped bumper stickers on Pitt’s car that read “Small Penis On Board.” Picture it: Pitt cruising the streets, thinking all the honking was due to his A-list status, only to find out it was about that cheeky sticker. Classic Clooney!

The Prankster’s Playground with George Clooney and Brad Pitt

The vehicular pranking didn’t stop there. Clooney once revealed that he got his hands on a bumper sticker shaped like a pot plant, emblazoned with the phrase “F**k Cops.” He slapped it on Pitt’s Toyota Prius, gleefully noting, “There’s no way you’re not getting arrested with that.” The aftermath? It remains a mystery whether Pitt ever faced the long arm of the law thanks to his friend’s sense of humor.

Not even Meryl Streep was safe from Clooney’s mischief. He devised a prank that involved sending her a package of dialect coaching materials—under the guise that it was from Brad Pitt. Clooney’s devious plot had Streep convinced she needed to brush up on her skills for The Iron Lady. “Meryl said she avoided Brad for five years,” Clooney quipped, relishing the chaos he’d orchestrated.

Clooney’s ambitious pranking has only escalated over the years. He ominously hinted back in 2016, “I am working on a prank that will end his career.” While that master plan hasn’t come to fruition, Clooney still considers Pitt a formidable adversary. “My pranks could take forever, but his pranks cut to the bone,” he stated in an interview. Clooney implied Pitt’s tactics were so dirty that they forced him to avoid his hometown entirely. That’s some severe prankster loyalty!

The ongoing rivalry between these two titans of Tinseltown is far from over. Fans have been treated to a hilarious display of their back-and-forth antics, leaving everyone wondering who will make the next move. With Clooney’s penchant for elaborate schemes and Pitt’s devil-may-care attitude, the only certainty is that the battle of the pranksters will continue to entertain us. As the saying goes, in Hollywood, what goes around comes around—and these two have plenty of tricks left up their sleeves!

