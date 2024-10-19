Did You Know Henry Cavill Hated Going Naked While Filming The Witcher?

Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher undoubtedly made him a rising star. However, after announcing his stepping down from the role after Season 3, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as Geralt of Rivia in the future seasons, fans began speculating why he would leave a show he adored so much.

Although Cavill did not publicly disclose the exact reason for his departure, there was speculation that behind-the-scenes issues contributed to his exit. There’s no doubt that Cavill has a deep love for The Witcher. Not only has he read all the books, but he also played every game in the series, so landing the role of Geralt of Rivia was a dream come true. His respect for the source material led him to avoid certain scenes that didn’t align with the character he envisioned, and it further motivated him to push for changes in the script.

Reportedly, Cavill did not want to do any romantic scenes and decided on his own not to do any shirtless or nude scenes, as per the old leader script for the Dexmoi podcast. Not only did he decide, but he even went so far as to make last-minute changes to the script without consulting the writers or the showrunner, which reportedly created tension on the set. Despite his passion for The Witcher, his actions began to paint him as a difficult actor to work with.

Furthermore, the leaked script revealed that Cavill made unusual requests on the set. While his demands were met in seasons 1 & 2, things got worse when his gamer persona began manifesting in what was described as a video game addiction, causing delays during filming. Additionally, his behavior towards women on set became problematic, with allegations that he was being disrespectful, especially since the showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, is also a woman. Things escalated when Cavill tried to ignore and mistreat the female crew, which led Hissrich to push Cavill to leave the show voluntarily. Eventually, Netflix had to step in and issue a warning to Cavill. Despite that, his erratic behavior continued, leading to the decision that it would be best for him to leave the show.

