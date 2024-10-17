The Witcher: Unveiling Hidden Lore That Connects to Other Fantasy Universes and Expands Its Mythos!

The Witcher Season 2: Chaos and New Enemies

The Witcher dropped its second season on Netflix in December 2021, and it was pure chaos—in the best way possible! We met new faces, reconnected with old friends, witnessed epic monster battles, navigated backstabbing politicians, and savored those tantalizing lore drops we can’t get enough of.

Enter Voleth Meir, the eerie “Deathless Mother,” who may have a connection to the bone-chilling riders of the Wild Hunt. So, hold onto your swords—it’s about to get witchin’ wild!

Who is Voleth Meir, a.k.a. The Deathless Mother?

Voleth Meir isn’t one of the characters pulled from Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novels. Instead, she was created by the Netflix writers’ room. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich and her team aimed to add some excitement, especially since Blood of Elves (the book that inspired this season) isn’t particularly action-packed.

As Lauren Hissrich put it, “We needed a season-long villain that could weave through Yennefer’s, Geralt’s, and Ciri’s stories like a wicked thread of chaos.”

Voleth Meir and the Baba Yaga Connection

If you have a soft spot for Slavic mythology, this one’s for you! Voleth Meir’s unsettling, walking cabin in Season 2 draws inspiration from the infamous Baba Yaga—the legendary figure from Slavic folklore known for either helping you find your way or trying to eat you for breakfast.

In an aftershow chat, showrunner Lauren Hissrich noted that Baba Yaga’s mythos was a perfect fit for Voleth Meir, as her legend appears in almost every culture.

The Wild Hunt Tie-In: Sapkowski and Beyond

In 1999, when Sapkowski released Lady of the Lake—intended to be the grand finale of The Witcher saga—he unveiled the true terror of the Wild Hunt. However, there was no mention of Voleth Meir or a “Deathless Mother” in the original texts. She is a pure Netflix creation, adding a new layer of dark mystique to the Witcher world.

The Wild Hunt has always represented chaos. While Sapkowski didn’t directly link it to Voleth Meir, the show’s writers are weaving these threads together, creating major shared universe vibes.

Gaunter O’Dimm, the Crones, and Other Game Inspirations

If you’re a fan of CD Projekt RED’s video games, Voleth Meir may remind you of Gaunter O’Dimm (a.k.a. Master Mirror), the demon who grants your deepest desires… at a soul-snatching cost.

While the show claims to stay away from the games, it’s hard not to see the parallels. Voleth Meir shares striking similarities with these nightmarish entities.

The Witcher’s Web of Lies: How Voleth Meir Manipulates the Sorceresses

Imagine this: Yennefer, Fringilla, and Francesca are caught in Voleth Meir’s cunning web, each seeing different versions of this wicked entity in their dreams. Yennefer sees a woman in red, Fringilla spots a man in black, and Francesca dreams of a figure in white.

In classic villain fashion, Voleth Meir dangles what they desire most in front of them—Yennefer’s lost magic, Fringilla’s redemption, and Francesca’s vision of a new elven age—only to trap them deeper in her clutches.

Where’s It All Heading?

As the finale unfolds, Voleth Meir’s intentions become clear: she revels in consuming suffering, misery, and shattered dreams as if they were a lavish feast.

The Witcher skillfully pulls threads from multiple fantasy realms, blending mythologies and twisting characters into something sinister. Whether this hints at deeper crossovers with other fantasy universes or serves as a tribute to folklore legends, one thing is certain: Season 2 has opened the door to thrilling possibilities.

