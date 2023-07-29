There is no dearth of Hollywood celebrities who have experienced paranormal activities. One of them is Jessica Alba, who in 2008 shared how she once got attacked by a ghost when she was 17. In one of her earlier interviews, Alba claimed that she could not scream, couldn’t talk and even couldn’t get off the bed. Spooky, isn’t it? Scroll down to know what really happened.

Jessica Alba is one of the popular actors in Hollywood and is best known for her movies like Good Luck Chuck, Barely Lethal, Meet Bill and Never Been Kissed and many others. The actress, 48, is married to American film producer Cash Warren since 2008.

Circling back to the paranormal activity experienced by Jessica Alba, as per Sunday Morning Herald, the actress recalled, “I had no idea what it was. I felt this pressure, and I couldn’t get up, I couldn’t scream, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t do anything.” The Hollywood star continued, “Something definitely took the covers off me, and I definitely couldn’t get off the bed, and then, once I did, I screamed, ran to my parent’s room, and I don’t think I spent many nights in that house ever again.”

The Eye star added, “There was definitely something in my parent’s old house.” She added, “I don’t know what it was. I can’t really explain it. But they got it blessed, and they burned sage and stuff since then.”

Jessica Alba, in 2008, was expecting her first child with Cash Warren. She, at the time, also spoke of her pregnancy, revealing how it has been playing havoc with her hormones. “I think I’ve already thrown Cash out of the house twice since I’ve been pregnant,” quipped Alba adding, “He’s like, ‘Are you just pregnant? I hope you’re just pregnant and acting crazy,’ and I’m like, ‘It has nothing to do with that!’

She added, “And then we cry and we hug and he’s like, ‘You’re pregnant, what do you want?’ Little things get me so mad. You get so emotional when you’re pregnant, and so irrational. It’s totally dumb.”

