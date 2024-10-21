Angelina Jolie earned a household name in the industry after her breakout role in Gia, where she portrayed the tragic life of supermodel Gia Carangi. Jolie is popularly known for her acting skills and humanitarian work, earning her widespread fame. With her role in Gia, the actress earned a Golden Globe Award, establishing her as a rising star. She then starred in other big hits like Interrupted, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Maleficent, and more. Throughout her career, she has been lauded for her acting prowess, but there was a dark phase that the actress went through.

Why did Angelina Jolie think of quitting acting after Gia?

Despite Gia’s critical acclaim and widespread recognition of Angelina Jolie, her mind contemplated something else. Jolie felt she had already exposed so much of herself to the audience and was unsure if she had more to offer.

In a throwback interview with ABC News, the actress said, “I just didn’t know if I had much more to offer because I had to learn about life more. I needed to kind of grow up and feel like I had more to put out there. And I was just feeling very vulnerable.” Even after earning stardom, Jolie’s vulnerable thoughts continued to make her think of quitting.

Angelina Jolie related her life to Gia

Directed by Michael Cristofer, Gia is a biographical drama that features the life of Gia Carangi, one of the world’s first supermodels. Her rise to fame in the 1970s was cut short by her struggle with drug addiction and eventual death from AIDS-related complications.

Taking up the role of Gia, Jolie once shared in an earlier interview with The New York Times, “I tried modeling when I was 14 and failed miserably. Like Gia, I was a bit of a dirty punk, but it was interesting to clean up and start feeling like a girl. I was told I had all these problems I needed to fix. I was told to lose weight, and I was thin already. They put me in a room in a bathing suit and measured every part of me. I felt terrible.”

Follow Koimoi for more Hollywood stories!

Must Read: Tom Hardy’s Net Worth: Venom Star’s Wealth Worth $50 Million+ Explored!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News