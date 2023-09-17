Shah Rukh Khan is ruling the box office yet again, and how! He rightly owns up to his title of ‘King’ in Bollywood, and his recently released Jawan is going bonkers. After a historic extended first week, the film is going super strong in the second week and has garnered a thunderous reception on its second Sunday. Let’s check out what day 11 early trends suggest!

The Atlee directorial always had a strong ground buzz, but the numbers that came on board are truly unbelievable. It is beating Shah Rukh Khan’s own Pathaan, which was released earlier this year and created history with its domestic and global run. The trend during the second weekend clearly hints at an unheard collection in the history of Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the second Saturday, Jawan went on an overdrive and ended up earning a whopping 32.30 crores (all languages) after scoring 19.10 crores on Friday. With such growth, it was clear that blockbuster Sunday was on the cards. Yes, there was an Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka, but that didn’t affect much as evening shows recorded superb occupancy throughout the country.

As per early trends flowing in, Jawan is aiming for 36-38 crores on day 11 at the Indian box office. That’s again a healthy jump from yesterday’s 32.30 crores. The range could have been higher, but as usual, the Sunday curse has come into play, resulting in a bit lower occupancy for night shows. Nonetheless, these are solid numbers.

Considering the early trends, Jawan is aiming to settle at 478.73-480.73 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office in 11 days. For the Hindi version, the collection is heading in the range of 34-36 crores, making it enter the 400 crore club with total standing at 430.18-432.18 crores. That’s phenomenal!

With this, the film has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the 400 crore club, beating Pathaan‘s record of 12 days. Literally, King is competing with himself!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bollywood Box Office Records In 2023: 12,000 Crore+ With Jawan, Gadar 2 Taking This Quarter To 1600 Crore & Animal, Tiger, Dunki To Help B’wood Cross The Pre-Pandemic High In Style!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News