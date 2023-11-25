Sanjay Dutt’s life has been nothing short of a suspense thriller with major plot twists. Recently, Dutt’s lawyer opened up about his time in jail and how it played an instrumental role in changing his personality. He also shed light on the actor’s non-glamorous life behind the bar, which he could never have imagined otherwise. Scroll ahead for more details.

For the unknown, Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to jail by a TADA Court in 2007 for illegal possession of weapons in the 1993 Mumbai blast case. After the Supreme Court upheld this decision in 2013, the actor had to surrender and served four years in jail in Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail from 2013–16.

Speaking to Lallantop about the changes that he witnessed in Sanjay Dutt’s lifestyle inside the jail, his lawyer, Pradeep Rai, opened up about how imprisonment affected the actor in a positive way. Rai also recalled how Dutt had a habit of never repeating his clothes earlier, but it did not matter when he was inside the jail as he wore the same tattered clothes with multiple holes in them everyday.

He added, “I knew that Sanjay Dutt used to have the habit of not repeating his clothes. He would wear one outfit only once. The same Sanjay Dutt, when he came out, came with a garment that was very worn and torn. He showed it to me and said that he only wore this because he wouldn’t get another inside. There were many more issues that I couldn’t share.”

Rai also recalled how the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor often told him that things for him have changed now that his daughter has grown up, adding that the actor missed out on one or two important events in life because of drugs and this case. But he never lost his patience, the actor’s lawyer added.

The ups and downs of Dutt’s life were also chronicled in his biopic, Sanju (2018), which saw Ranbir Kapoor undertaking his journey in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The film was a major box-office hit and also received critical appreciation.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sanjay was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in a cameo appearance. Up next, he will be seen in the Telugu film Double Smart and the Kannada film K.G.F.: Chapter 3.

