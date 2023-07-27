Aditi Rao Hydari has recently grabbed a lot of headlines for her fantastic portrayal of Sumitra Kumari in Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama Jubilee. The actress has been relevant for more than a decade. She first made her mark with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Delhi 6 and gained prominence with Rockstar. However, not many remember that she was the lead in Murder 3 as well. The film belonged to the series of films that were known to be high on s*x and lust. She was once even questioned about her the actresses who starred in the franchise before her.

However, while talking about the Murder actresses Mallika Sherawat and Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditi, in her high spirits, seemed to have taken subtle digs over plastic surgeries. But her views on the same changed years later when she called it a personal decision. Netizens found the clips and decided to school the actress over the same.

In a compiled clip on a Reddit thread, BollyBlindsNGossip, Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen taking questions at Murder 3 press conference where she talks about silicon b**bs when asked about Mallika and Jackky! Later she was asked about plastic surgeries directly, and she chose to give a much more sensible answer. However, the internet feels her answer was not a result of her gained wisdom over the years but a result of allegedly going under the knife herself.

In the viral clip, a journalist asks Aditi, “Humne murder 1 mein dekha to Mallika Sherawat thi, Murder 2 mein Jacqueliene Fernandez thi, Ab Murder 3 mein aap hain to aap un dono mein se kise dekhke kehti wow! Matlab unki acting, filhaal kaafi lust tha unme, acting thi, expose tha!” The Padmaavat actress replied, “You know I think sabki apni apni khud ki journey hoti hai, khud ki choices hoti hain. But I truly belive that, there’s far more to s*xuality and I think you need to have steel in your soul and not silicon in your chest to be somebody of substance.”

To this, Randeep Hooda immediately quipped, “steel where?” and the actress replied, giggling, “Steel in your soul and not silicon in your b**bs.” She continued, “I truly believe that because I think to stand on your own and to choose a path and to believe in that path, I think you need to have far more than just one aspect.” As soon as Aditi tried to cover up with a philosophical explanation, Randeep Hooda put her on spot and said, “Who do you like more? Mallika Sherawat or Jacqueliene Fernandez is her question!” The actress did not reply and said, “I like myself, Ha ha ha!”

The clip further has a part of Aditi’s interview from recent times when she was asked by a journalist, “I just need a reaction, aajkal jo plastic surgeries ka daur hai, actresses jo kar rahi hain, would you like to comment on that?” and she said, “I think it is to each his own. I don’t think anybody can be judgemental about it because this is a profession that requires people to look beautiful all the time. But it is each to their own and I don’t want to comment on this because it is a very personal decision for everyone.”

Netizens were quick to analyse Aditi Rao Hydari’s change of heart and took brutal digs at her. “Her nose job literally changed her whole face…C’mon girl..” wrote a Redditor. Another comment read, “The heroines look like they are waiting to claw each other out of sheer hatred. As for Aditi, she was never going to be a part of A-listers club in Bwood or Kwood.” A third user called out the actress and wrote, “That was mean and uncalled for, but glad that she changed her opinion in the second clip.”

Another brutal dig wrote, “Behen has changed her whole face map, talks about others being plastic. Anyway, I don’t like this woman.” One more comment read, “She could’ve just said they both were wow. Itna ghuma kr bakwas krne ka no need.” People even tried to put her down and wrote, “Jackie & malika still better than this loser.”

A user had a genuine question which said “Why did she get surgery, she already looked great. Post-surgery she looks similar to other actresses e.g. Kiara Advani or Vaani Kapoor!”

You can watch the viral video here.

