R Sarathkumar’s milestone 150th film, The Smile Man, has certainly not raised too many eyebrows at the box office, but it’s now hoping to steal hearts on OTT. The Tamil crime thriller, which opened in theatres on December 27, 2024, is now streaming online, offering fans a second opportunity to spot the veteran actor in a strong role.

Where To Stream R Sarathkumar’s The Smile Man?

The Smile Man is currently streaming on Aha Tamil. The movie was released on the OTT platform on January 24, 2025. If you missed to watch the film in theatres last year, you can now enjoy this taut crime thriller from the comfort of your own couch!

If you’re a fan of mysteries with emotional depth or just want to see R Sarathkumar do something different, The Smile Man would be your ideal next binge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aha Tamil (@ahatamil)

More About The Smile Man

In The Smile Man, Sarathkumar plays a former police officer dealing with the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Despite his fading memory, he is handed one final case – to track down a serial killer who leaves behind a disturbing signature: a smiley mark on the faces of his victims.

As the officer loses his ability to organize his thoughts, he tries to record every move of his investigation so he doesn’t lose sight of what he is trying to accomplish. However, he can feel the days dragging on, and the murderer continues to stay out of reach. The film is a brilliant combination of a great police hunt movie and an emotional reflection on memory loss, aging, and purpose.

Although the movie failed to create much hype in theatres, R Sarathkumar gave a great performance and received significant acclaim. At 70, Sarathkumar dazzled viewers with his energy and natural commitment and once more reminded us why he is loved by generations of fans.

In addition to Sarathkumar, the movie has an ensemble cast which includes many talents alongside Sarathkumar, such as Sri Kumar, Sija Rose, Iniya, George Maryan, Kalaiyarasan, and Kumar Natarajan. It is directed by Syam and Praveen with Gavaskar Avinash as the music composer and the story is by Kamala Alchemis.

Check out the trailer of The Smile Man below:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Maharani OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Roshan Mathew & Shine Tom Chacko’s Malayalam Comedy-Drama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News