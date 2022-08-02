Brahmastra has to be this year’s most awaited film as the Ayan Mukerji directorial has been in the making for over 5 years. Ever since the trailer was released recently, it has left everyone impressed and many even compared the VFX with Hollywood biggies. Meanwhile, the details about many actors have been kept under wraps but as per the latest reports, the character details of South superstar Nagarjuna have been revealed. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Other than the South actor, the movie will also feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the key role. While speculations are strong that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance in the film.

Coming back to the topic, although few details about the lead stars have been known, Box Office Worldwide has now spilled some beans about Nagarjuna’s character. As per reports, the South superstar will be playing the role of an artist named Anish, who in the movie wields ‘Nandi Astra’. Interestingly, the actor will be seen as Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film.

Till now, it was believed that Nagarjuna will be in the whole film but as per the media portal, the actor is only making a cameo. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor who plays the role of Shiva will be on a mission to avenge his father’s death.

As per earlier reports, the same portal had shared a little detail about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo stating that the actor will be seen in two lengthy yet very important scenes.

Brahmastra Part 1 featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead is slated to release on September 9, 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada

