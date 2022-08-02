Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is one of the most influential and popular actors in the Indian film industry. He has earned the nickname of Mr. Perfectionist after having worked for nearly three decades in the entertainment industry. Khan is also the recipient of several awards and accolades including nine Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, and an AACTA Award.

Needless to say, Aamir is one of the most successful actors of this generation. The superstar has built an expensive portfolio for himself which goes beyond acting. He owns some of the most expensive properties in India and around the globe. So let’s have a look.

Aamir Khan’s Mumbai Home

Laal Singh Chaddha actor owns a massive sea-facing 5,000-sq home in Bandra that is spread across two floors. The interiors of the sprawling apartment are quite minimalist. The house also has a huge open size for hosting parties and get-togethers. If NDTV reports are to be believed, the house is worth a whopping Rs 60 crore.

Panchgani Farmhouse

Back in 2013, Aamir Khan bought a house worth Rs 7 crore in Panchgani which spreads across 2 acres. As per the Business Standard report, the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 42 lakhs for the property. Before Aamir, the property belonged to a well-known boxer, former Army captain Aspi Adanjia.

Other properties

Aamir owns two flats in Marina and one in Bella Vista, Palli Hill, Bandra. Both are in one of the posh areas in the city. The Taare Zameen Par actor also owns a property in Beverly Hills worth Rs 75 crore. Apart from being an actor, he is also an angel investor who has invested around Rs 2 crore in a furniture rental startup Furlenco, as per BloombergQuint.

Aamir Khan Car Collection

The superstar owns a fleet of luxury cars like Rolls-Royce Ghost (Rs 5.25 – Rs 6.83 crore), Bentley Continental Flying Spur (Rs 3.21 – Rs 3.41 crore), and Range Rover Vogue (Rs. 2.31 crore to Rs 3.41 crore).

Net Worth

As per reports floating on the internet, Aamir Khan’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 1592 Crores.

