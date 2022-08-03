Saif Ali Khan has no qualms in expressing his thoughts and voicing his opinion about anything and everything he’s asked about. The actor doesn’t mind calling a spade a spade. It is very rare to see the ‘politically correct’ side of the Sacred Games star, who has not made as much noise as other stars in B-Town owing to their professional life. The actor rose to fame with Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai (2001) also starring Akshaye Khanna and Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

Saif went on to star in many films, but very few of them managed to hog the limelight and made headlines like other hit films.

Advertisement

Soon after tasting success with Dil Chahta Hai, Saif Ali Khan landed himself a role in Hrithik Roshan and Esha Deol starrer Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. At the time, HR was a bigger star and the Omkara star was asked if he has ego issues in working with him. In 2001, Saif Ali Khan had broken his silence and said that he was fully aware that he is a much bigger star and he does want to work with the best.

As quoted in Indian Express, Saif Ali Khan had said, “Look, I have never experienced the kind of success Hrithik has. It’s not easy to be a big star. It’s a gift to be able to enthrall millions. I’m fully aware of the fact that much greater actors than me have sat in this make-up van. I have a long way to go. And I’m okay about that. I don’t have an ego issue about it. There’s no denying that Hrithik today is one of the best and I want to work with the best.”

The report also states that Raveena Tandon had also called Saif Ali Khan a‘ British brat’. The actress had told Man’s World India, “Saif was like this li’l British brat let loose among us poor Indians. He had this attitude and this really cool accent. When he would be on the sets, the unit was in a constant state of shock. A culture shock!”

After learning about the same, Saif Ali Khan had said replied to Raveena’s comment and said, “Yeah, my idea was just to have a good time. I was not bothered about anything else. On the sets, I was this major brat. Not an offensive one, mind you. I do admit, I was a culture shock for people. Not just on the sets. I was like that from the time I first came down to India. Obviously, I wanted to have a blast. I mean at twenty you don’t want to be boring.”

Cut to the present, the two big stars – Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan – have teamed up together and will be seen in Vikram Vedha. This only makes us more excited about the film.

Must Read: Suhana Khan Compared To Kylie Jenner As She Dons A Crop-Top With Baggy Jeans, Netizens Go Gaga Over Her Style, One Says “Kardashian Vibes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram