It was yet another episode of Koffee with Karan 8, which tried not to be controversial and yet come out entertaining and funny. But it seems like the team has a long way to go before they crack the code to entertain without being b*tchy, controversial, entitled, and privileged. However, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s episode tried building up on the heart-to-heart revelations, but the unwarranted BF digs were a major turn-off for the episode, which otherwise was going well.

The episode started off with a high, with the sisters sharing the most traumatic part of their lives. While you started connecting to them on an emotional level, it skyrocketed towards the most important Koffee conversation since the past year – Kartik Aaryan!

Unlike last year, he was not named, but the hints were not subtle in their tones and comments and digs made sure that the sisters talked about him. Right from Janhvi Kapoor talking about not dating actors to Khushi Kapoor canceling her last boyfriend, which supposedly was Kartik Aaryan (again, a lot of hints were dropped last season), it was a major turn-off. She even hinted about him while advising Khushi about ‘not fall for the same guy’ while working with contemporary Ananya Panday.

While talking about past relationships, in general, makes up for an interesting gossip session, overdoing it kills the thrill, which is exactly what happened in this episode, which was going well otherwise.

So, apart from the ‘supposed’ Kartik Aaryan digs, which definitely need to stop, the episode had hits and misses throughout with major revelations. Here is how it went on the Yayy & Nayy meter.

Janhvi Backing Up Khushi’s Debut – Yayy

Janhvi Kapoor backed up fiercely, and strongly Khushi Kapoor’s debut in The Archies took a backseat, letting her enjoy the moment, pushing her as the efficient and the better actor was a winner, and someone definitely needs to give her sibling of the season award.

The Pretentious ‘Hyper Persona’ – Nayy

While Janhvi Kapoor played the hyper person last year when she appeared on the show with Sara Ali Khan quite well, it did not land well this year. The act was pretentious enough to be noticed, and she even confessed to faking it last year, grabbing the eyeballs more towards her ‘trying’ act.

The Cute Revelations – Yayy

As a family, how the Kapoors are was a major highlight of the episode, but talking about Boney Kapoor‘s debut and his plans to feature in more films was one of the cutest revelations. Moreover, the girls dropping incidents about their dad in a hilarious way was a moment to watch out for.

The ‘Placed’ Shikkuuu – Nayy

While Janhvi Kapoor clearly established that Shikhar Pahariya is the man in her life right now, placing an extra Shikkuu animatedly was a meh thing to do. Perhaps because the moment got spoiled in the teaser of the episode itself, it might have been saved since it felt like a much more deliberate act rather than a slipping of the tongue.

The Rapid Fire – Major Nayy

The rapid fire, which has been the essence of the show, is dying a slow death after an attempt has been made to keep the show non-controversial. But seriously, can only controversies spice up such a great game? Maybe the questions need a little more effort and time to brew the segment properly! And, of course, boring questions will have boring answers.

So, while there was so much more Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor could put on the pedestal, this episode was as plain and unexciting. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor‘s appearances with Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the previous seasons were definitely much more fun.

