Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Expecting A Baby Girl? Netizens Take Wild Guesses After DP Gets Spotted With A Baby Bump In Leaked Pictures From Babymoon!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in the best and happiest phase of their life as they are on their way to becoming parents. The actress announced her pregnancy a few months ago, and since then, she has been rarely spotted by the cameras.

The actress has now been spotted during a vacation, and a picture of her babymoon has made its way to the internet. The funny part is after looking at DP‘s cute baby bump, netizens are guessing if it is a boy or a girl.

After the picture leaked on the internet, netizens started guessing who would be the new guest at the Padukone-Singh residence. Is it a girl or a boy? Many thought that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone might welcome a baby girl.

A post on Reddit shared a picture of the actress climbing down the stairs of an aircraft or a ship. Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, “The little bump – May God bless her, them, and their little one, and may they be protected from the evil eyes. And the rumors and speculations about her pregnancy can now be put to rest. She’s been spotted, and her baby bump is clearly visible.”

Earlier, after the actress was spotted shooting for Singham Again, strange theories about her surrogacy started doing the rounds. A comment read, “And someone on the sub was suspecting she had surrogacy. She clearly is pregnant.”

Looking at the pictures, a fan prayed for the Ram Leela actress’s well-being and said, “It’s hard for patients of depression to carry out pregnancy and hormonal changes. May God give her strength.”

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, but the actress refrained from participating in the film’s promotions. She will next be seen in Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, but it is not yet clear if she will be a part of the promotional campaign for the film that will be released at the end of June.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala Saree Was Made In 1956 Hours: Internet Digs Out Deepika Padukone’s [39 Days] & Katrina Kaif’s [75-Days] Same Sabya Saree Sparking A Troll Sesh!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News