Actress Shweta Tripathi says after fully recovering from Covid-19 she felt motivated and fitter. She claims this is the fittest she has been in her life, adding that she has even gone ahead and shot for two projects post-recovery.

“Post Covid, it’s important not to go all-out aggressively on yourself in terms of working out. However, the right mindset needs to be there and it should be strong to stay motivated and to keep oneself fit,” Shweta said.

Shweta Tripathi added: “Personally, I focused very much on regaining my strength and increasing my immunity first. As the infection takes a toll on your immunity, I decided to first build that back and then begin to slowly work out again, and this is something I’d highly recommend to everyone who’s just recovered from Covid-19.”

Recently, Shweta Tripathi opened up about the kinds of roles she would love to play. She said, “Characters that tell a story, those that are far, far away from who I am, are the kind that I want to play. The reason being is when you play a character like that, you get a glimpse of what the character’s life would be like, which is why I’d always love to play a variety of roles in my projects.” (Inputs from IANS)

Shweta is currently awaiting the release of two projects – “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” and “Escaype Live”. “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin while “Escaype Live” features South star Siddharth.

