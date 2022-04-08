TV actress Hina Khan rose to popularity with her character as Akshara, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She also appeared in Salman Khan hosted the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. She received a lot of votes during her stint in the house and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

The actress was one of the boldest and most outspoken contestants in the house. She amassed widespread popularity for her stint on the show. However, she sometimes did say some things that made headlines and offended some people as well.

Hina Khan once made a comment about the “body type” of South Indian actors which did not go down well with many celebrities. She said that she rejected a few offers in South Indian films because she was asked to put on weight. “South mein aise chahiye unhe bulging sab,” Hina said.

Several south actresses slammed Hina for making such remarks about the South film industry. Sridevi Sreedhar, Hansika Motwani, and Khushbu Sundar took to their official Twitter accounts to express their opinions on the comment made by her.

Look at the way this girl #Hinakhan @eyehinakhan, a TV star degrading South Indian cinema and its #Bulging heroines 😡😡😡 #Disgusting #BB11 https://t.co/MmoV2uWDJf?ssr=true — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) October 26, 2017

Hansika Motwani’s first tweet read, “What is this supposed to even mean? How can she even degrade south industry like this? #shamehinakhan.” She then followed up with another tweet and wrote whatever Hina Khan had claimed about the South industry on the show is “pure bullshit.”

Doesn't she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

As an actress from the south industry, I would like to say I'm very proud be from our south industry and whatever #hinakhan is saying (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

Another popular South actress Khushbu Sundar tweeted, “They need lessons from the south on how to be dignified. That’s why they remain where they are n our girls zoom past them.”

They need lessons from south on how to be dignified..That's why they remain where they are n our girls zoom past them..🙂🙂 https://t.co/PVJ7Gt0lSD — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is gearing up for the release of her web series Seven One, wherein she is playing the role of a cop. Vikram Kocchar, Shadab Kamal, Ashwini Kaul and Bhuvan Arora are also part of the project.

