Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has expressed her deepest condolences to the family of Naveen Shekharappa, the 21-year-old Indian student who was killed in shelling in war-ravaged Ukraine on Tuesday.

The young student, who was studying in the Kharkiv University, was killed while he was trying to make his way out of Kharkiv.

Taking to Twitter to express her grief over the news of the death of the fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv, Khushbu Sundar said, “Heart breaks to know we have lost a young student in Kharkiv shelling. He was from Karnataka.”

“No words will ever heal the pain of the parents. I, as a mother of a 21-year-old, can feel it. May God give them the strength to cope with this. Deepest condolences to his family. RIP,” Khushbu Sundar added.

Television reports claimed that the young medical student was trying to head to a train station in Kharkiv when tragedy struck.

