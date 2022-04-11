The craze for South Korean drama and K-pop culture in India is tremendously growing day by day; even Indian cinemas are also loved in their country. While everyone is going gaga over their artists, Anushka Sen on the other hand is all set to venture into the K industry. The former child artist recently shared the good news that she has partnered with the creative industry, for their upcoming web shows and films.

Sen who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, kick-started her career in 2009 with Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, followed by Baal Veer. She has also acted in serials like Internet Wala Love, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Khoob Ladi Mardaani – Jhansi Ki Rani, among others.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Anushka Sen spoke about her collaboration with the Korean creative agency. She also spoke about how her incredible fan following in South Korea and India helped her venture into their industry. She said, “The year 2022 looks very promising. I am so excited about me signing up with a Korean agency. I will be doing a Korean language web show and a movie. It will be a different year for me.”

Anushka Sen added, “Right now it is all about collaboration between India and Korea. There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea in terms of content consumption. We love their K-dramas and K-Pop and they also love our cinema and our culture.”

Further explaining the reason behind her association, the actress added, “I have a sizeable fan following in Korea. It is very surprising for me but it is a great surprise. I love my fans and I am what I am because of them. I think they like me because they connect with me. I can’t wait for my Korean fans to see me immerse myself in their culture through my two projects. I can’t wait to tap that market.”

Anushka Sen shared how her social media presence helped her gain popularity all around the globe, she said, “You need to know how to handle social media. A lot of people take it as a job. It is not a job for me. I don’t think that it is mandatory for me to post or to get ‘X’ number of likes and ‘X’ number of followers. For me, it is fun and a platform to connect with people. I want to share my story and also hear the stories that others have to share. I am very lucky that people relate to me and I have reached 33 million followers. I feel responsible towards them and that is why I don’t want to disappoint them.”

