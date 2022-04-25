Bollywood star Sunny Deol is currently shooting in Jaipur for his next titled ‘Soorya’, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller ‘Joseph’ and his look from the upcoming film has been leaked.

Obtained by IANS, in the picture Sunny is seen sporting a heavy beard and his hair is combed back. The actor is seen sitting on a staircase dressed in a simple brown coloured cotton shirt paired with grey pants and brown sandals.

Talking about the character, a source from the film close to IANS, shared: “He had all the happiness but then the journey of life took away his happiness and Sunny Deol was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But ‘Soorya’ found a purpose.”

The film will be directed by M. Padmakumar, who helmed the original one too. Other details about the movie are still under wraps. Sunny Deol will also be seen in ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Apne 2’.

