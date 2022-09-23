On September 21, after fighting for life for almost 41 days, comedian Raju Srivastava passed away. In August, Raju was admitted to AIIMS after collapsing in the gym after suffering a heart attack while working out on a treadmill. The comedian’s last rites took place in Delhi where he was cremated. Earlier it was reported that during his days in the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan had sent him a voice note.

He was 58 and is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastava and two kids. His funeral was attended by his close friends from the industry including followed comedians Sunil Pal, Ehsaan Qureshi, and others.

Coming back, now after Raju Srivastava’s funeral, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen a heartfelt tribute to the comedian. In his post, he also opened up about the voice note he had sent to the late comedian when he was in the hospital. Big B also showered praises on his work too.

Amitabh Bachchan’s blog read, “Another colleague friend and creative artist leaves us .. a sudden ailment and gone before time .. before his creativity time completion .. each day in the morning with him in spirit and information from near ones .. they got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition .. i did .. they played it for him in his state in his ears .. on one instance he did open his eye a bit .. and then .. went away.

Further lauding his work and comedy, Amitabh Bachchan’s blog further wrote, “His sense of timing and the colloquial humour of his birth shall remain with us .. it was unique, open frank and filled with humour .. he smiles from the Heavens now and will be the reason for mirth with the God’s.”

Earlier during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Raju Srivastava had opened up about his obsession for Big B. Speaking about how it all started he was heard telling on the show, “Mai bahut chota tha jab Amitabh Bachchan ka asar mere upar hua. Baacha buddhi thi,, toh unka mai apna idol bana liye – abhi bhi woh mere idol hai aur rahenge. (I was very young when I started getting influenced by Amitabh Bachchan. I was a child, and I had made him my idol. Even after all these years, I have no qualms in saying that he remains my idol, and will always be).”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Big B’s tribute for Raju Srivastava? Don’t know about us but it has made us emotional.

