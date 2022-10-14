Social media sensation Uorfi Javed’s name always trends on media, and every now and then, her papped pictures and videos buzz on our social media feeds. Uorfi hits the headlines for every reason possible. She is known for her bold sartorial choices. However, recently, she was spotted wearing full clothes at the airport. Check out the netizens reactions to it.

Uorfi was recently seen celebrating her birthday with the paps, wearing a pretty pink-coloured outfit that hardly covered her assets. However, this is not the first time, when the diva has got brutally trolled, but she never pays attention to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recently shared paparazzi video, Uorfi Javed can be seen making an entrance at the airport wearing full clothes, including a t-shirt that reads ‘SL*T’, a lilac-coloured blazer and blue jeans. It felt like it was a response to all the haters who troll her for wearing sultry outfits. Uorfi Javed was also seen wearing huge sunnies and a mask. When paps asked her to remove her mask for a picture, she strictly refused to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as the video went viral on internet, netizens started pouring their opinions in the comment section. Even though the starlet was wearing full-clothes, they didn’t like it either and started trolling her. One of them wrote, “When you going your hometown for diwali😂”, while another penned, “Puri dress pahnne me use sharam aa rahi hai isliye mask laga rakha hai😂”. Another one commented, “Normal kapdon mein face nahi dikha sakti wo”, one of the comments can be read as, “Lagta hain Diwali mein apne gaon jaa rahi hain”. One of them was in disbelief whether the woman in the video truly Uorfi or not and wrote, “Yeah tell her to remove her mask because v want to confirm whether she is actually Urfi because her attire screams otherwise 🙄.”

She wears full clothes or makes a statement in the semi-n*de outfit, Uorfi Javed always gets trolled. Recently, her music video ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’ is creating quite a buzz on internet. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed’s Ex Paras Kalnawat Finally Breaks Silence On Her ‘Possessive, Childhood Mistake’ Comments, Says “I Don’t Know What Was Going On In Her Life…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram