Terence Lewis is one of the popular choreographers in the entertainment Industry. He is also quite popular on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram. However, he landed in controversy two years ago after a video went viral that showed him inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi.

The viral video was taken from the reality program India’s Best Dancer where Terence was a judge, while Nora was a guest on the questioned episode. As the video was widely circulated on social media, many blamed him for inappropriately touching Nora.

Now in a recent podcast with actor-host Maniesh Paul, Terence Lewis reacted to the viral video and revealed the truth behind it. He said, “It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. That week, Malaika Arora had COVID, and Nora stepped into her shoes. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So we followed her directions. I don’t even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don’t know even if it is really touching.”

Terence Lewis added, “On a fair note, two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can’t do this. I got abused, in my DMs…” Terence continued that meme-rs had zoomed into action, and said that it looked ‘too real’. He called Nora straight afterward and realised that it was getting out of hand, and both of them were receiving calls. “I’ve already danced with her in close proximity, and when you’re in the middle of it, you are not thinking in that zone. We are so focused, you cannot be in two worlds, and you need a lot of guts to do something like this…”

Here’s the morphed video:

Here’s the original video where they even performed a sensual dance on the show. Take a look at it here:

Terence Lewis defended himself back in 2020 by stating that the footage was obviously morphed.

