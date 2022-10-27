It’s been quite a long while that Nidhi Bhanushali has left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The former actress quit her role as Sonu to pursue higher studies. While that happened back in 2017, she’s currently enjoying her journey as a travel blogger across the country. But netizens are in disbelief as she debuts her new boy-cut hairstyle. Read on for more details.

Nidhi had replaced Jheel Mehta and stepped in as Sonu back in 2012. After she left, it is Palak Sindhwani who took over and has finally been accepted and appreciated by fans. But for a long time, Bhanushali was missed and viewers would constantly bombard her comment section and demand her return to the show.

In a new string of pictures, Nidhi Bhanushali could be seen celebrating Diwali with her family. But what remained shocking was her pixie-cut hairstyle. The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah donned a green-coloured crochet blouse with a gold silk saree. Her nosepin along with jhumkas further gave an ethnic touch to her look.

“This Diwali, Home came to me ♥️ Love and Light to everyone! Happy Diwali,” read the caption of Nidhi Bhanushali’s post. Netizens were in disbelief and flooded the comments section with messages that they want the old Sonu back.

A user wrote, “Kya se kya ho gye dekhte dekhte”

Another commented, “कितनी cute लगती थी पहले ओर अब ये भट्टा cutting करवाली😂”

A user reacted, “Lagat he pagal khane se aye he asha lagata he bapre”

“Kya se kya ho gayi,” another commented.

A viewer wrote, “Tarrak Mehta show me to kitne prety dikhte the”

Take a look at the post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur)

