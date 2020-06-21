Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is one star who made an immensely successful transition from WWE to Hollywood. In fact, his success in the industry is so great that he has become the highest-paid celebrity as per Forbes.

Dwayne Johnson as The Rock has always enjoyed immense popularity which helped him in the movies as well. His first film as an actor was The Mummy Returns back in 2001. Apart from the franchise value, his name also worked wonders in bringing the audience to cinemas.

Then he also worked in some of the most successful Hollywood franchises like Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and became a part of G.I. Joe as well with G.I. Joe Retaliation.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Worldwide grossers of Dwayne Johnson:

1) Fast & Furious 7

The highest-grossing Fast & Furious film in the series saw a huge crowd in theaters as one of the lead stars Paul Walker died in a car crash. Since it was his last film, it got an extra push at Box Office.

The most credit of Fast & Furious 7 will always go to Paul Walker but no one can deny that Dwayne Johnson was also among the biggest crowd-pulling factors for the film.

Also starring Vin Diesel, Jason Statham among others, Fast & Furious 7 which released back in 2015 did a business of $1,515 million at the worldwide box office according to Box Office Mojo.

2) The Fate of the Furious

Dwayne Johnson’s 2nd highest grosser is also a part of the F&F series. The Fate of the Furious released in 2017 and did a business of $1,236 million.

3) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The 2017 film which was the first part of the Jumanji series worked extremely well for kids.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ended up doing a business of $962 million at the worldwide box office.

4) Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level couldn’t create a magic like the first one but it still managed to do an excellent business of $796 million.

The film is 4th highest grosser of Dwayne Johnson.

5) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham came together for this F&F series spin-off. The 2019 action drama did a business of $759 million and became his 5th highest grosser.

6) Moana

The 2016 animation film had Dwayne Johnson voicing for the character of Maui. The film worked very well for kids and did a business of $690 million at the worldwide box office.

7) Fast Five

The 2011 movie was one of the early films of Dwayne Johnson which hit the jackpot at the Box Office. Back then, this F&F film did a huge business of $626 million.

8) San Andreas

The 2015 action thriller is the 8th highest grosser of Dwayne Johnson as it did a business of $473 million at the box office.

9) The Mummy Returns

As discussed above, it was Dwayne Johnson’s acting debut and did very well for him as well as the Box Office. It was his entry in Hollywood and being a WWE sensation already, he managed to excite the audience to come in theaters and witness his big-screen magic as well.

The 2001 film had him playing the role of The Scorpion King. The film did a business of $443 million which was excellent at that time.

10) Rampage

An action-adventure film by Dwayne Johnson, Rampage did a business of $428 million. The film wasn’t huge at the Box Office but still managed to impress its target audience i.e. kids.

Which is your favourite film of Dwayne Johnson among these?

