3 years ago, we last saw Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in action as Sherlock and Dr John Watson. The final episode of season 4 ended with a bang and mind-blowing revelations. Fans were shocked to learn about the entire childhood of Holmes siblings. The viewers were stunned to know that Sherlock and Mycroft have a sister named Eurus. To shock us more, the makers showed us that she teamed up with Andrew Scott’s Jim Moriarty.

In season 2 episode ‘The Reichenbach Fall’, we saw how Jim blows of his head with a gun and dies. But when he returns via video clips in the next season, Sherlock Holmes and all the viewers were astounded. In season 4, it was shown that he had died for real and those were recorded videos. But a fan theory about Moriarty is going viral and it will make you question if he actually died or not!

A fan named ‘Pretty-damn-smart’ wrote, “How Moriarty “Faked” his Death (It is Twins). Okay, so as some of you may know, in the original Holmes books, Professor has a younger brother named Colonel James Moriarty. He was a stationmaster. In BBC Sherlock, Moriarty has a brother who was also a stationmaster, although his name and age were not mentioned.”

The fan mentioned in their post that in season 4 episode of Sherlock ‘The Final Problem’, Eurus left many clues hinting that the person in the video is either Jim or his brother. In the video when Eurus makes Sherlock, Dr Watson and Mycroft play the game, Moriarty in the clip says, “Come on now, all aboard! Choo-choo! Choo-choo! Choo-Choo!” Thus leaving a hint that Jim in the video can also be another Moriarty, his brother!

The post concluded with mentioning, “How obvious can they be? Moriarty’s brother was a stationmaster, as said by Eurus herself, and here we have Jim Moriarty, (or his twin brother) saying “All aboard!” and making freaking train noises. All I’m saying is, it had to be either Jim or his twin that was on that rooftop in Reichenbach; one of them shot himself, and the other is still out there. But the question is, which Moriarty is it?”

This theory has left us flabbergasted and the observations made by this fan are amazing! We wonder what the makers of Sherlock have to say about it.

There have been rumours of season 5 of this Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman starrer. But nothing is official. Let’s hope we get to see season 5 of Sherlock and this huge mystery is unveiled in it!

