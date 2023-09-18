The South Korean girl band Red Velvet has been making rounds ever since the discussion of its members’ contract renewal began with its agency SM Entertainment. Over the past few weeks, the band’s disbanding rumours left their fans concerned as they did not want to see any of the five members leave the group. Well, their fans, ReVeluvs, can now take a sigh of relief as the band’s agency has announced their third full album after six years.

Amid the discussions about their contract renewal, several reports claimed that the group’s leader, Irene is considering leaving SM Entertainment. This raised concerns among their fans as they were worried that they would get to hear the five members together again. It is a normal phenomenon in the K-pop industry as many artists choose to go solo after they are shot to fame with their agencies.

Red Velvet began as a four-member lineup with Seulgi, Irene, Wendy and Joy with the track Happiness. Yeri joined the group the next year. So far, only Seulgi has renewed her contract, and the five members of the group have been given different expiration dates.

Well, it seems that Red Velvet’s agency has dismissed all the rumours by announcing the band’s most awaited comeback with their third full album. As per KBIZoom, the band will release their full album after six years in November. Their last extended play was The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday, which they released last year.

Red Velvet’s fans, who call themselves ReVeluvs, are rejoiced to hear the news. A Twitter user wrote, “As an honest Red Velvet fan I speak for everyone when I say that this is great news and that we will all be streaming,” while another penned, “We will be listening!”

A third user wrote, “MOTHERS ARE COMING….. WATCH OUT.”

