Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene Look SO GOOD In Their New Music Video ‘Naughty’, WATCH

KPop group Red Velvet’s latest release, Naughty, has won the hearts of fans. The track, featuring Seulgi and Irene, is off their mini-album ‘Monster’. It is a perfect combination of alluring vocals, amazing music, and chic looks all in one.

Previously, Red Velvet had released a video for their title track. Seulgi and Irene were seen in a gothic setting, inspired by a vampire/demon theme. Now Naughty is said to be a darker version of the same.

The KPop group’s fans, which call themselves ReVeluv, are gushing over the music video, with comments like, “No one is doing it like Aseul.” People believe that it is the Song of the Year already.

The music’s quality is being compared to ASMR, with users saying, “This is just ASMR, don’t fight me.”

Another said, “OMG this song is masterpiece, art!!! Addicted! Thank you Red Velvet, I can hear and know various music genres. Because of your music, talents, and others, I know KPOP. Your music is not monotonous.”

Fans cannot stop sharing their love, “Hey, Queens! You have done it again, constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly. I’d say I’m surprised but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal. Girls, you make me so proud, and I love you.”

Fans also commented on the choreography, “This choreo is literally insane.” , “But seulrene are the real meaning of main dancer and lead dancer… Y’all take notes and learn.”

One fan even said, “THE TUTTING IS ABSOLUTELY WILDDDDDDD.”

#LetsGetNaughty was soon going viral on Twitter as fans joined to share with the world their love for the video.

Watch the video yourself!

