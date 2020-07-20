Box Office: Stephen Hopkins’ Lost In Space Had Always Been Described As ‘Iceberg’ For Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic, Here’s Why

James Cameron’s Titanic is a masterpiece in true sense. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the epic romance and disaster saga is still loved by many and is undoubtedly, one of the greatest films ever made. But did you know, Stephen Hopkins’ Lost In Space caused Cameron’s masterpiece an amazing streak? Read on to know more.

There’s no comparison between Titanic’s $1.85 billion earnings and Lost In Space’s $136 million, clearly not. But the Hopkin’s directorial ended the winning streak of the masterpiece. Yes, you read that right. And believe us, it’s related to the box office.

As per Box Office Mojo, Lost In Space opened with $20,154,919 and dethrone Titanic from its number one position at the box office. Leonardo starrer recorded the hold at the first spot at the ticket windows, for straight 15 weeks. Thus, Lost In Space was described as ‘Iceberg’ back then, as it disrupted Titanic’s dominance.

Released in 1998, Lost In Space featured Gary Oldman, William Hurt, Matt LeBlanc, Mimi Rogers, Heather Graham, Lacey, Chabert, Jack Johnson and Jared Harris, in key roles.

Meanwhile, in our Fact-O-Meter series, we recently unveiled an interesting fact about Titanic. It was about the much popular scene, where Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio) is seen sketching the picture of Rose (Kate Winslet), who drops her robe and let Jack sketch her n*de.

The picture of Rose (Kate Winslet) was originally sketched by none other than director James Cameron. Not only Rose’s one but each and every sketch Jack (Leo) carries in his leather binder, was made by the filmmaker.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!