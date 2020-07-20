Kelly Ripa Shares A Picture Of Husband Mark Consuelos Flaunting His Abs; Our Reaction Is Literally Same As Hers!

Mark Consuelos, who is best known for portraying the role of Mateo Santos in ABC’s soap opera All My Children, is having a blast while at home. Mark’s wife, his All My Children co-star Kelly Ripa, shared that the actor loves mowing the lawns of their house.

On Monday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host posted on her Instagram stories to encourage viewers to tune in to watch the TV show. But unlike other promos, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos gave her fans a little something to look at — his abs.

Standing on the outdoor patio, the 24-years-old actor lifted his shirt while Kelly appeared to be chatting with her producer Michael Gelman. Kelly Ripa snapped a pic of herself looking quite shocked, and posted it to Instagram with the caption: “Tune in today!!!”. Check out the pic here:

But are you wondering what Mark Consuelos is doing outside? Well, the Riverdale actor was enjoying his mowing the lawn in the morning. Kelly informed co-host Ryan Seacrest that mowing was Mark’s latest hobby. He began this (mowing) when he discovered the gadget in the garage. She said, “He keeps mowing the lawn obsessively. He won’t stop mowing the lawn, he won’t stop. He’s got an amazing green thumb too … Do you need any yard work done? Because Mark’s getting really good at it. He’s living his best life right now … He loves it.”

