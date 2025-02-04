A New York attorney took legal action against Ben Affleck and Matt Damon back in 2023, claiming they stalked and harassed her and even bugged her home. The lawsuit, filed in the New York Supreme Court under the Adult Survivors Act, also accused Jennifer Lopez, Casey Affleck, Kevin Smith, Ryan Seacrest, and Harvey Weinstein of involvement.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the attorney alleged that Affleck and Damon hacked her devices and used details from her life in Saturday Night Live skits and Weinstein-produced films. She claimed their actions left her fearing she would be kidnapped or worse. The case also targeted major studios, including Disney, Warner Bros, and Paramount, for allegedly enabling the harassment.

The woman, whose identity remains confidential, stated she only realized the alleged pattern after watching multiple shows and movies back-to-back while recovering from an injury. She pointed to Gone Girl, Maid in Manhattan, and Mob Wives as containing events and dialogue eerily similar to her experiences. The lawsuit further claimed that characters in various projects resembled her in name, appearance, and even personal preferences, such as “high thread-count sheets, squirrels, and cats.”

The allegations go even deeper. She said she spotted Ben Affleck near her home multiple times between 2001 and 2022, saw Matt Damon at her dentist’s office, and believed both actors followed her in Manhattan. The woman also alleged she found a bug in her home, saw an owl-shaped camera pointed at her, and even woke up to a stranger in her bedroom.

The woman accused The Weinstein Company of repeatedly using her identity in films such as Scream 4, Snowpiercer, and St. Vincent. According to her, three of these projects featured her first name, while others included references to her belongings, like a red Swiss Army knife and a silver-gray boxcutter. She also pointed out repeated symbols – hourglasses, phoenixes, and owls – across more than 40 productions.

The attorney claimed that Lopez and Affleck mirrored her personal life, saying the couple bought a home in Savannah, Georgia after she applied for a job there. She also alleged Lopez’s Tonight Show performance of “Tight Pants” happened just days after she had a frustrating shopping experience with ill-fitting clothes.

The lawsuit further stated that in 2017, after she mentioned wanting a rescue dog and a trip to see the pyramids, Ben Affleck suddenly adopted a husky and wore a T-shirt with pyramids. She also claimed that Matt Damon quoted her during an MIT speech and that Affleck joined her subway car in 2019. Adding to the unsettling claims, she said she received a phone call in 2017 from someone who sounded like Affleck, warning her she was being watched.

She also alleged that Ben Affleck took a picture of her on the subway between 2020 and 2022. The woman accused the group of portraying her as “a prostitute, stripper, promiscuous, drug addict” and of exposing embarrassing personal details. She stated that she lived in fear after repeatedly hearing the phrase “snitches get stitches. The woman was seeking unspecified damages. A similar lawsuit she filed in 2022 was dismissed.

