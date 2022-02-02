Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) The 1977 album ‘Bat Out of Hell’ created by American singer-actor Michael Lee Aday, professionally known as Meat Loaf, has soared to its highest ever ranking on the Billboard after his death. However, it seems unlikely that the album will enter the top 10 chart, reports Variety.

As per Variety, the album, which earlier had the highest ranking of No. 14 back in 1977, re-entered the charts racing to No. 13 this week. As for the ‘Billboard Artist 100′ chart, which accounts for all the sales and streaming data for an artist’s catalog, Meat Loaf secured a No. 3 position for the week.

However, the song most loved by the music lovers didn’t belong to the ‘Bat Out of Hell’ album. It was ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ from ‘Bat II’ – the second part of Meat Loaf’s ‘Bat trilogy’, which was released in 1993. It was the No. 2 digital download track for the week, selling 20,000 copies, an increase of 8,876 per cent.

The other best-selling songs by Meat Loaf are: ‘Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad’ (No. 5 among digital song sales); ‘Paradise by the Dashboard Light’ (No. 5 on that same chart); ‘You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth’ (No. 12); ‘Bat Out of Hell’ (No. 17); and ‘I’d Lie for You (and That’s the Truth)’ (No. 49), reports Variety.

