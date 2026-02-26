Billboard is one of the world’s biggest music platforms, regularly awarding musicians across diverse genres and backgrounds for their music. Over the years, the platform has also worked to expand its inclusivity and diversity footprint.

As a result, Billboard has once again announced this year’s female artists who have not only won hearts but also pushed boundaries with their creativity. The event honoring the selected artists will be held at the iconic Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 29 and will be hosted by entertainer Keke Palmer.

Honorees At The Billboard Women In Music 2026 Event

The 2026 Billboard Women in Music slate showcased a diverse range of women with unique talents. From Ella Langley and Kehlani to Tate McRae, here is the full list of the honorees for Billboard Women in Music 2026:

Ella Langley – Powerhouse Award

Kehlani – Impact Award

Laufey – Innovator Award

Mariah the Scientist – Rising Star Award

Tate McRae – Hitmaker Award

Teyana Taylor – Visionary Award

Thalía – Icon Award

Zara Larsson – Breakthrough Award

Must-Add Playlist Picks From The Billboard Women In Music 2026 List

Here’s a collection of tracks of the nominated artists you can add to your playlist.

Ella Langley

Known for her songs like Choosin’ Texas, You Look Like You Love Me, and Country Boy’s Dream Girl, Ella Langley has redefined what it means to have a Nashville voice. This singer brings a fresh perspective to Southern music, combining grit and determination to reinvent herself.

Kehlani

This R&B artist has cultivated a loyal following with deeply personal songs that instantly connect with the listener. Songs like Honey, Gangsta, and Nights like This by Kehlani are a must-have on your playlist!

Laufey

Once you listen to Laufey, there is no going back. This young artist has carved out a space for herself with songs that connect with the Gen-Z crowd and offer a smooth blend of classical and jazz. Her songs Bewitched and Let You Break My Heart Again are good choices to have if you are just starting to listen to her music!

Mariah The Scientist

Another R&B artist in this list, Mariah The Scientist’s music stands true to her name. From dark-themed songs like Beetlejuice to smooth songs like 2 You, her music reflects artistry through and through.

Tate McRae

Tate McRae is one of the most popular female artists known for her Y2K-inspired songs. From greedy to Sports Car, she has evolved into an artist who is not shy about speaking her mind and connecting with her fans with each lyric.

Teyana Taylor

Beyond music, Teyana Taylor is also a director, choreographer, and fashion icon. Her songs like Bare Wit Me and Gonna Love Me present a stunning confluence of R&B with just the right touch of modern influences.

Thalía

Thalía is one of those few female artists who shine bright in the Latin music industry. With a career spanning decades, Thalía has earned her keep with vibrant music and resonating lyrics. Some of her top hits include Amor a La Mexicana, No Me Acuerdo(feat. Natti Natasha), and Arrasando.

Zara Larsson

This Swedish pop icon is no stranger to global popularity. Her music sports hints of radio pop, with powerful messages. Some of her top hits are Never Forget You (with MNEK), Lush Life, and Ruin My Life.

Which of these artists is your favourite? Let us know.

