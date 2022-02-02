Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are two BFFs who never miss an opportunity to give their fan’s best friends goals. And well, boys might come and go but girlfriends are FOREVER. Once during an interview, Selena revealed one thing about her bestie Taylor that she can’t stand and it’s not what you might be thinking. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Selena and Taylor have been friends forever. They’ve literally been there for each other through thick and thin. And they’ve both been quite vocal about their struggles in life and how they’ve been each other’s support system for all these years.

Back in 2009, during a conversation with Teen Vogue, Selena Gomez opened up on her friendship with Taylor Swift and said, “We talk every single day, and every time she comes to town, we go out to dinner.”

Selena Gomez continued and revealed one thing that she can’t stand about her BFF Taylor Swift and said, “She has helped me through some really hard times. And, the thing I can’t stand about that girl is that she doesn’t even need to dress up and she still looks pretty.” Haha, we would totally agree with Sel here.

The Rare singer then revealed that from very early on in her career, she has taken inspiration with Swift and has always admired her fashion sense. “To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor inspired me a lot when it comes to wardrobe and stage outfits,” said Gomez.

That’s such a sweet thing to say!

