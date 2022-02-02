Spider-Man: No Way Home has not only become the biggest film of 2021, with over $1.7 billion made worldwide, but it has also helped Sony earn a massive net profit of $1.3 billion in the three months to December 2021 due to the blockbuster performance of the Tom Holland starrer.

Released on 16th December, the film starts with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio revealing the identity of Peter Parker, causing the wall-crawler to seek Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange’s help to solve the problem. The hype around the film generated well before its release due to the rumours of former Spideys, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire making a return.

When it did turn out to be true, fans from across the globe poured into the theatres to watch all the three web-slinging superheroes share the screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, despite the world being in a pandemic era. The Tom Holland starrer had a fabulous opening weekend, and even after being over a month since its release, the movie has been churning in some big numbers at the box office.

Now, as per a new report by Variety, Sony Group’s pictures division, which includes the movie studios, television production, and TV network operations, was able to generate 20% more sales, earning a profit of $1.3 billion in the three months to December 2021 while making $288 million in September 2021. The company also revealed that renewing the license of the TV show ‘Seinfeld’ was another contributor to their profits.

Sony and Marvel got into a deal, which has now become famous, to MCU to produce Spidey films. Marvel started by introducing Holland’s version through the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War, starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, and more. Eventually, Tom got his standalone films, and No Way Home is the third in number.

After its massive success, both Sony and Marvel are said to be in the discussion of whether there will be more films based on the superhero after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

