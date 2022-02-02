Justin Bieber confronted Charlie Puth over dissing the ‘Yummy’ singer while performing a duet with Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez in a concert six years ago. For the unversed, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ singer said ‘f*ck you’ to Justin while performing a song on stage, and the crowd went wild after that.

There have also been rumours that Puth dated Gomez, who had an on-again and off-again relationship with Bieber. This caused a feud between the two singers, hence the outburst, but now as years have gone by, every fire has been distinguished, and all of them are living their own happy lives.

Justin Bieber shared a video on his Instagram, where he mentioned Charlie Puth in the caption and wrote, “you know you had it coming.” The video consisted of Justin FaceTiming Puth to confront the singer for dissing him while performing with Selena Gomez at a concert in 2016.

The ‘Baby’ singer demanded an explanation from Charlie Puth and said, “We never really got to talk about years ago when you said ‘f**k you’ [on] stage to me.” Justin Bieber added, “I don’t think it’s very funny, to be honest.” Charlie, who guessed that it was a prank, started to laugh and said, “That was a joke.”

Justin further added that the gimmick “hurt his feelings” to which Puth replied, “You can’t be serious. That wasn’t real. That was like, a f***ing thing that was completely blown out of proportion. Bro, I was being facetious. I was being completely sarcastic.” Charlie also added, “I also can’t tell if you’re joking right now.”

Justin Bieber continued to say that he didn’t “appreciate it” before he burst out of laughter. Does this sound like he and Charlie Puth have made up after the whole feud between them ignited after the outburst on stage with Selena Gomez?

