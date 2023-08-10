BLACKPINK’s Lisa, the youngest one in the group, has been busy with a hectic schedule for months now. As a few more shows in the band’s world tour Born Pink are still left, Lisa has seemingly gone for a vacation to an unknown destination. While the destination is still not clear, some eagle-eyed netizens claim that the K-Pop idol is not alone and is rather vacationing with Tag HEUER CEO Frederic Arnault. Netizens have even provided some proof of the same, bringing the duo’s dating rumours back on the table.

K-Pop idols never fail to share their achievements with their fans and have regular interactions with them. However, one thing they are always hush-hush about is their dating life and they strive hard to keep it a secret.

Lisa and the Tag HEUER CEO’s dating rumours have been surfacing since last year after Arnault was spotted at one of BLACKPINK’s shows. Several media outlets also reported that the two are close friends. The rumours were fueled after the two were allegedly spotted spending time together in Paris, earlier this year.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the most-followed K-Pop star on Instagram with over 96.6 million followers. She has been treating her fans with her vacay pictures against picturesque backdrops but has not revealed the location yet. But, many have assumed the idol is exploring either Greece or Italy. In one of the posts, that brought her dating rumours back on the table, the rapper could be seen enjoying a serene landscape with rocks and sea. A similar picture was recently posted by Frederic Arnault’s sister-in-law Geraldine Guyot-Arnault from Greece.

While these rumours are not clear yet, fans claim Lisa is currently vacationing with the Arnault family in Europe. Frederick Arnault also posted a few snaps of his wrist watch on Instagram and fans speculated that the backdrop seemed to be of like Greece or Italy.

Lisa was on vacation with the Arnault family. No more doubts. pic.twitter.com/1fSChxAOeg — 🇺🇦 שָׁלוֹם ✡︎ (@azertyshit) August 9, 2023

And now u understood where she was and with whom now atleast lilies should accept and understand she is dating Frederic arnoult, and this was in zakynthos island, Greece where Alexander wife posted 2 days back.

Despite various rumours, YG Entertainment has remained silent about the same. Meanwhile, it is confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is dating actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

