Emily Blunt and John Krasinski turned a red carpet moment into a literal comedy skit. During the Golden Globes 2024, divorce rumors swirled. But here’s the scoop: they’re not splitting; they’re laughing it off! An insider revealed, “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are not talking about divorce.” Phew! Can we all breathe now?

So, what caused this uproar? The internet lit up after fans thought they spotted Krasinski whispering, “I can’t wait to get a divorce,” as they posed for pictures. Yikes! Cue the dramatic music. But wait, plot twist! Some eagle-eyed viewers suggested he was saying, “I can’t wait to get indoors.” Talk about a classic case of lip-reading gone rogue! The source hit the nail on the head: “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.” Who wouldn’t chuckle at a wild game of telephone?

And just when you thought it was safe to return to social media, Blunt attended the Governors Awards solo, fueling more gossip about trouble in paradise. But let’s pump the brakes! This dynamic duo has been married since 2010 and shares two adorable daughters, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7. They’ve built a family life that’s the envy of Hollywood—keeping their kids out of the limelight while being one of Tinseltown’s cutest couples.

These two have long been the poster kids for love in the spotlight. Remember that heart-melting moment in 2013 when Blunt told InStyle that meeting the Office star “changed [her] life”? She said, “When I feel the support I have from him, I feel invincible.” Cue the hearts! And Krasinski didn’t hold back either; he dubbed Blunt “the best collaborator of [his] entire life” during a Q&A for A Quiet Place 2 in 2021. Swoon!

So, while the rumor mill churned and burned, it’s clear: Emily and John are as solid as a rock. They’ve shown us that laughter is the secret ingredient in love. Here’s to more red carpets, inside jokes, and delightful moments for this beloved power couple!

