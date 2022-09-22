It isn’t hidden that Johnny Depp was really protective of Amber Heard. Obviously, his habit came with its own set of pros and cons. While he could somehow contribute to her bagging a role in Aquaman, there also remained a time when he threatened the filmmaker by removing her n*de scenes from their film. Scroll below for all the details!

It would be safe to say that Johnny and Amber witnessed their relationship getting really toxic as they tied the knot in 2015. While they dated for years before that, their world turned upside down soon after getting married. From domestic violence allegations to defamation cases, a lot has happened ever since.

Tracey Jacobs, Johnny Depp’s former agent had once revealed in court, how the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor got mad about his then-wife Amber Heard performing n*de scenes in the film London Files. According to him, it was mentioned in his ex-wife’s contract that she would not do any intimate scenes and wanted to write to the filmmakers before they featured the film at TIFF.

As per Insider, Johnny Depp wrote in his mail to Tracey Jacobs, “It is in Amber‘s contract that there will be no nudity and her f**king agents are weak and insipid. Will you please call these motherf**kers and you and Jake get on this immediately?”

Just not that, Johnny Depp even warned of consequences as he said, “It must be shut down or I will sue them eighteen ways from f**king Sunday. These people are nobodies in this business and they should be made to understand that we will ruin them instantly.”

London Files was released way back in 2018. Amber Heard even filed a lawsuit against the producers for violating her “n*dity” policy in the contract by filming footage of her that she had no idea about.

