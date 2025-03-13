The Boys has always captivated audiences with its depiction of graphic violence and its inspiration from real-life incidents. The plotlines, character arcs, and nuances are generally unpredictable. The series has also spawned several spin-offs, and the upcoming Season 5 will be its final season.

The internet is filled with speculations about how the series will conclude. Naturally, some people expected to know the ending are the actors involved in the show. However, according to Colby Minifie, who plays Ashley Barrett, the CEO of Vought International, even the actors don’t know how The Boys will end.

She revealed this in an interview with ScreenRant at South by Southwest, mentioning that the production of Season 5 is still ongoing. She also stated that the writers haven’t revealed the last two episodes to the actors yet.

“It’s really building in a way where I’m like, Oh my God, what’s going to happen next? I can’t wait to read those episodes,” she said, expressing her excitement about the finale.

Minifie also reflected on the show’s seven-year journey and its social commentary. “What’s great about The Boys is that it allows us to comment on what’s happening in our society in real-time,” she noted. She further mentioned that the show’s message is “palatable” because it is presented in a fantasy setting.

