In its extended eight-day first week, Stree 2 has entered the 300 Crore Club. The film has been doing excellent business ever since its release, and though the last couple of days have seen drops, that’s expected, too, since the holiday period is over. Also, the eighth-day collections are still one of the best ever as they are just lesser than the first-day numbers of Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) while being more than Shaitaan, which was the third biggest opener of 2024 when it comes to Hindi films before Stree 2 hit the screens.

The film has been loved by the audiences, and it was seen right from the time the paid preview shows took place on Wednesday night. In fact, an early release has also been a major contributor towards a quick-fire entry into the 300 Crore Club because if not for that, then the film would have fallen short by a few crores, and the shortfall would have been covered this morning. Nonetheless, that’s just a minor blip in the bigger scheme of things, as what matters is that a huge record has been set by this sequel, which has now set the horror universe quite well.

With 18.20 crores coming on Thursday, Stree 2 is still collecting quite high, and it would be interesting to see how the numbers pan out today. Ideally, the collections should show an increase since there is no new Hindi film that has been released, which means it would be the first choice of the audiences all over again. Even if there is a drop that comes, it would be minor, and 15 crores would still be collected at the very least. Then there is this weekend ahead of it, which will see a huge rise in collections and add on to 307.80 crores that it has collected so far.

All time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

