Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 continues to spread waves of success worldwide. The horror-comedy flick completed a week at the box office and added bumper collections of 400 crores+. Its competitors, Khel Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa may be facing the mid-week blues, but that’s far from the case here. Scroll below for early estimates of day 8.

Released in a three-way clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham led Vedaa on Independence Day, the Stree sequel began its box office journey on an earth-shattering note. It’s witnessed a remarkable run, a trend that even most Bollywood biggies fail to enjoy.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 8 Early Trends

In its first week, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has accumulated earnings of 289.60 crores in India. It only needed around 11 crores to achieve yet another milestone with entry into the 300 crore club. But fans are in for another surprise as Amar Kaushik’s directorial has gone way past that mark.

As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 has added another 16-18 crores to its box office collections on day 8. This is a drop of 21-12% compared to 20.40 crores earned on Wednesday. The hold is pretty strong, and the film further benefits from the lack of promising competition in theatres.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collections of Stree 2 below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

(paid previews) Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Day 4: 58.20 crores

Day 5: 38.40 crores

Day 6: 26.80 crores

Day 7: 20.40 crores

Day 8: 16-18 crores (estimates)

The overall collections after eight days will land somewhere between 305.6-307.6 crores.

Beats Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD had conquered the crown of highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 with whopping earnings of 293 crores approx. That feat has now been surpassed by Stree 2, not only in 8 days but also with a gap of 13 crores, at least.

To enjoy a second weekend boost!

With no big release this Friday, Stree 2 will continue to dominate the screens and add moolah to its kitty. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao may hit the 30 crore mark again on Saturday and Sunday.

