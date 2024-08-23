Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee & Pankaj Tripathi’s Stree 2 box office have created a history of entering the 400 crore club worldwide. But the film is all set to create a history in ticket sales as well. In 9 days, the horror comedy has hit a 6 million benchmark of total number of sold tickets!

Stree 2 Day 9 Ticket Sales

On the 9th day from 7 – 8 pm the Amar Kaushik was selling almost 28.75K tickets per hour. That means the film is selling almost 479 tickets every minute and 8 tickets per second! This is a very high rate for a weekday, and one can only imagine the havoc it would create at the box office on weekends.

On the ninth day, Shraddha Kapoor’s film sold a total of almost 2.40 lakh tickets till 8 pm, which is 15% higher than yesterday. Again, this is a better growth rate considering a working day. This number would further grow with night shows performing like a beast with people prepping up for the weekend.

Stree 2 Total Ticket Sales

In 9 days, the film sold 6 million tickets. The next benchmark for the film would be beating the highest number of ticket sales on BMS ever. The record lies with Jawan’s 12.4 million sold tickets, followed by Animal, which recorded a ticket sale of 9.91 million. Kalki 2898 AD stands at number 3 with 9.85 million ticket sales.

Stree 2’s Week 1 Record

In 7 days, the horror comedy sold 5.48 million tickets, surpassing Tiger 3’s ticket sales. In fact, the film has surpassed the total ticket sales of Tiger 3 as well, which was recorded at 4 million.

1. Kalki 2898AD: 7.98 Million

2. Jawan: 7.45 Million

3. Animal: 6.46 Million

4. Leo: 5.89 Million

5. Salaar: 5.59 Million

6. Stree 2: 5.48 Million

7. Tiger 3: 3.24 Million

8. Dunki: 2.67 Million

