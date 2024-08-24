After the storm of Mahesh Babu’s Murari 4K, another big Tollywood film has been re-released in selected locations. Marking the special occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, his cult classic Indra has reappeared in theatres, and the response is superb. As expected, the biggest chunk of business for day 1 has come from the Telugu states, going above 1.80 crores gross. Keep reading to know how it opened at the worldwide box office!

Chiranjeevi celebrated his 69th birthday on August 22, and on this auspicious occasion, his blockbuster film was re-released in theatres. Originally released in 2002, the action drama was the highest-grossing Telugu film at that time, and it revamped the megastar’s career. Directed by B Gopal, the film also stars Aarthi Agarwal and Sonali Bendre in key roles.

For those who don’t know, Indra was also released in Hindi, and even today, it enjoys a good viewership on TV. With such popularity, the film was expected to do well with its re-release, and that’s what exactly happened. It is learned that the biggie clocked a fantastic start of 1.85 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, marking one of the biggest openings for Telugu re-releases in recent times.

Indra has raked in 40 lakh from the rest of India, taking the domestic opening to 2.25 crores gross. In the overseas market, too, the film has taken a solid start by amassing around 75 lakh gross, with the USA alone contributing around 50 lakh. On the whole, the Chiranjeevi starrer has registered an excellent day 1 collection of 3 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mahesh Babu‘s Murari was re-released in theatres in the remastered 4K version. It took a historic opening of 5.45 crores gross. In comparison to this, Indra’s opening remained 44.95% lower.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 (Early Trends): Weekend Magic Begins As Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Rushes Towards The 350 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News