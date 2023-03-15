Renowned DJ Diplo in one of the recent episodes of the ‘High Low’ podcast with Emily Ratajkowski opened a bit about his s*xuality as he revealed a few intimate details about his relationship with men. It all started when the host, Emily decided to bring up the musician’s sexual orientation into the limelight, saying that they should talk about what he said to her about being little gay.

The 44-year-old DJ spilled the beans about getting a blow j*b from a guy earlier adding that he is not aroused by men. Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, also revealed that he has got a lot of blow j*bs, but he was not sure if that meant being gay. Emily then tries to get more information out of the ‘Lean On’ hitmaker as he finally clarifies that he is not gay. This quickly sparked a meme fest on the Internet as many took to social media to express their thoughts on Diplo’s confession.

According to Page Six, Emily on her podcast first stated, “We should talk about what you said to me last night, which is that you’re a little gay.” To this Diplo states, “I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow j*b from a guy before. For sure. 100 [percent], yeah.” He adds, “I don’t know if it’s gay unless you make eye contact. I think the best answer I have is I’m not gay. There are a couple of guys I could date, life partner-wise.” Emily, who is also a model, then asks Diplo if he has a specific memory of it. He then shares, “I’ve gotten a lot of blow j**s, but I don’t know. I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

Check the video here:

Diplo says he has gotten a blow job from a guy before but he’s not gay pic.twitter.com/L50oLIafKl — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 15, 2023

Social media users thronged to Twitter after Diplo’s response as one of the users stated, “Nah, bruh. That’s Gay. It’s okay.” Another shared, “People on here don’t understand that being gay is not about having s*x with men. I’m probably the straightest guy I know and I’ve probably accidentally slept with more men than women.”

An individual quipped, “Pause dude should of kept that one in the vault lmao” as another mentioned, “Mans been watching Euphoria… zoned in on nates popz.” One user asserted, “He could’ve left it at “i’m not sure” while another claimed, “Everyone in Hollywood is bisexual. live your life man!”

The next one concluded, “Diplo doesn’t know if he had a blow job by a guy? I wish he just be honest instead of trying to be provocative & interesting.”

Diplo, during his chat, also mentioned how “sexy” woodchopping men often featured on his feed, adding, “They’re hot guys. I don’t know if that’s gonna be the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side totally,” asking whether TikTok “tell[s] you that you’re gay.”

