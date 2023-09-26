Singer and Songwriter Ed Sheeran has a comical and romantic side to his personality which he showcased via a special rendition of his 2017 hit, Shape Of You, on the 10 anniversary of actress Courteney Cox with her husband and longtime partner Johnny McDaid.

Cox, 59, shared a clip of the song in a post on Instagram that began with a collage of many romantic photos of her and McDaid, 47.

The ‘Friends’ actress explained through text on top of the photos that she was first introduced to the ‘Snow Patrol’ rocker a decade ago by Ed Sheeran, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the social media clip, Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are seen sitting with McDaid as Sheeran begins to whip out his new version, singing; “I know your heart is falling too. Johnny’s in love with your body. And last night, you were in his room. And now his bedsheets smell like you. Every day discovering something brand new. Johnny’s beard is the shape of you.”

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have been together since 2013 and by February 2014, the couple were engaged. After calling off their engagement in 2015, the pair reconciled a year later.

Before this also, Ed Sheeran has shown a comical side of himself as had given Courteney Cox, a kitchen surprise and sang a new song which he said was dedicated to ‘Friends’ called ‘American Town’.

This song was part of his new album ‘Autumn Variations’, which he had announced on Instagram back on September 23, sharing clips that the album was inspired by the “highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness, and confusion.”

“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded,” he said.

“When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time,” Sheeran added.

