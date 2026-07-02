Michael Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat The Lion King ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jaafar Jackson’s earnest performance in Michael is one of the biggest reasons for its unprecedented success. It is now set to become the first live-action film of the year to enter an elite club at the worldwide box office. Before the music biopic achieves that milestone, it will surpass the global haul of Disney’s classic animation, The Lion King, released in the early 90s. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael at the worldwide box office

The movie is trying to hold on as long as possible to achieve a few more milestones at the box office. It is on the verge of beating The Passion of the Christ. It has been in theaters for 68 days now and is still not out of juice. On this Tuesday, it collected $228k at the domestic box office, dropping just 50.6% from last Tuesday, bringing the domestic total to $370.6 million.

The movie is tracking to hit $380 million domestically in its theatrical run. According to the Box Office Mojo, Michael collected $607.3 million at the overseas box office. Therefore, the worldwide box office for the movie has hit $977.9 million. It is on track to hit $1 billion worldwide in the coming weeks if Russia and Japan hold firm.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $ 370.6 million

International – $607.3 million

Worldwide – $977.9 million

Inches away from surpassing 1994’s The Lion King worldwide

Disney’s The Lion Ling was released in 1994, and it is considered one of the greatest animated films ever made. With two Academy Awards, the Disney classic was also the highest-grossing traditionally animated film ever until Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surpassed it in 2025.

For the record, it grossed $979.16 million worldwide at the box office. Michael is now less than $4 million away from beating classic old animation worldwide. It will then move closer to the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. Michael is the all-time highest-grossing biopic worldwide and is set to achieve a new benchmark in this genre with its global haul.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie was released on April 24.

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