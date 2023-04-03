Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Nicole Kidman in the upcoming limited series ‘The Perfect Couple’ on Netflix.

He will play Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom in ‘The Perfect Couple’. It’s apparently quite a crucial role in the show and will impact the plot in amazing ways.

Apart from Ishaan Khatter, the show also stars Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and others.

Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to announce the project, and wrote in the caption, “New beginnings.” He seems pretty excited about the project and his fans are equally happy for him. They showered their love in the caption and congratulated him for the show.

Netflix also shared the cast announcement and tweeted, “The Perfect Couple casting is actually perfect.”

Ishaan Khatter was earlier seen in Mira Nair’s ‘A Suitable Boy’. He was last seen in the film Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer film ‘Phone Bhoot‘.

